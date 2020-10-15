Analysts Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT at $53.29

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hub Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Hub Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Hub Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “inline” rating on the stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $317,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,466.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBG traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $54.19. 194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,325. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.07. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $60.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $779.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.