Analysts Set Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Price Target at $1.95

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.95.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SND. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 265.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 177.6% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 37,965 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 65.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 41,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 44.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 37,041 shares in the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.34. 17,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,982. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $56.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

