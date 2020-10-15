Analysts Set St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ) Price Target at GBX 1,023.88

St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,023.88 ($13.38).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 958 ($12.52) to GBX 1,026 ($13.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 1,074 ($14.03) to GBX 1,216 ($15.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 1,005 ($13.13) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

In other St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) news, insider Craig Gentle acquired 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 844 ($11.03) per share, with a total value of £8,997.04 ($11,754.69).

LON STJ traded down GBX 25.60 ($0.33) on Monday, hitting GBX 934.60 ($12.21). 381,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,173. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 958.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 914.63. St. James's Place plc has a twelve month low of GBX 614 ($8.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,206 ($15.76). The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76.

About St. James's Place plc (STJ.L)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

