Analysts Set U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) PT at $3.86

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.86.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $4.35 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 30.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLCA opened at $2.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.86. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The mining company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $172.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.58 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.