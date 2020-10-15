Analyzing Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) and ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) and ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:RNLX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Miragen Therapeutics and ALX Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miragen Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60 ALX Oncology 0 1 1 0 2.50

Miragen Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 793.02%. ALX Oncology has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.15%. Given Miragen Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Miragen Therapeutics is more favorable than ALX Oncology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Miragen Therapeutics and ALX Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miragen Therapeutics $4.46 million 7.11 -$41.87 million ($1.34) -0.42 ALX Oncology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ALX Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Miragen Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Miragen Therapeutics and ALX Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miragen Therapeutics -1,393.50% -164.54% -101.20% ALX Oncology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Miragen Therapeutics beats ALX Oncology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier for the development of MRG-110. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

About ALX Oncology

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform, which employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

