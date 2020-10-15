Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Short Interest Update

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGPIF opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

