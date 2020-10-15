Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in September

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AHCHY stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.31. Anhui Conch Cement has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily offers Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the CONCH brand.

