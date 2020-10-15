Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 16,700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHTDY opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. Anhui Conch Cement has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

About Anhui Conch Cement

Sinopharm Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment offers distribution, logistics, and other value-added services for domestic and international pharmaceutical and healthcare products manufacturers, and other suppliers.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.