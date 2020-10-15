Anova Metals Ltd (ASX:AWV) Insider Acquires A$45,000.00 in Stock

Anova Metals Ltd (ASX:AWV) insider John Davis bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,000.00 ($32,142.86).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Anova Metals Company Profile

Anova Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It holds 100% interests in the Linden Gold, Zelica Gold, Malcolm Gold, and Moolyella Lithium projects located in Western Australia, as well as owns 100% interest in the Big Springs Gold project located in the north east of the state of Nevada.

