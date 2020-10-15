AO World (LON:AO) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

AO World (LON:AO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AO World from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

AO opened at GBX 219 ($2.86) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 547.50. AO World has a 1-year low of GBX 46.67 ($0.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 229.36 ($3.00). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 200.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 142.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.00.

In related news, insider Mark Higgins sold 227,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55), for a total transaction of £444,549.30 ($580,806.51). Also, insider John Roberts bought 882,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £1,491,171.50 ($1,948,225.11).

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

