Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $108.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s current price.

APTV has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $95.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $100.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.92.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 7,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 611.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

