AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) Trading Down 0.2%

AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.54. 464,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 394,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98.

AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11).

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

