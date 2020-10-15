ARAW Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 82.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded up 120.3% against the dollar. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $14,870.72 and approximately $3.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $555.48 or 0.04883043 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00051216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031933 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a token. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

