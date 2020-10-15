Argitek Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Short Interest Update

Argitek Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:AGTK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the September 15th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Argitek stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Argitek has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.22.

Argitek Company Profile

Agritek Holdings, Inc offers services to the cannabis sector in the United States. It is involved in the acquisition and leasing of real estate properties, such as cultivation space and related facilities to licensed marijuana growers and dispensary owners. The company also offers compliance consulting, and equipment build out, banking and payment processing, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions to the cannabis industry.

