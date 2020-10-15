Arion Price Reaches $0.0039 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, Arion has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $50,710.27 and approximately $185.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,107,541 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

