Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Shares Gap Up to $3.21

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $4.00. Armata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 2,206 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) by 20,583.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,879 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.80% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

