Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ARMP) Shares Gap Up to $3.21

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:ARMP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $4.00. Armata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 2,206 shares.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ARMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.