Arqma Market Capitalization Tops $61,923.01 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $61,923.01 and $23,696.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,389.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.73 or 0.03298807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.38 or 0.02303667 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00436641 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.13 or 0.01116148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010419 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00598080 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00046923 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 12,842,810 coins and its circulating supply is 6,798,267 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com.

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

