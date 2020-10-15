Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Bank of America

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $151.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE:ABG traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.80. The stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,785. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $123.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.73.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $110,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,703.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 299.8% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 827,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,726,000 after buying an additional 620,857 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,722,000 after purchasing an additional 466,515 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,941,000 after purchasing an additional 299,237 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 881.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 326,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,282,000 after purchasing an additional 293,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 119,997.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 281,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 280,794 shares in the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

