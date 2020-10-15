Ascendiant Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 118.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RDHL. BTIG Research initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.35.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $377.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.74.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 219.39% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in RedHill Biopharma by 67.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 50.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 7.1% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 121.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal diseases. The company promotes various gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori bacterial infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

