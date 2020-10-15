Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,688 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 3.8% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $241.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.