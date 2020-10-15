Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Purchases 800 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,148 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 3.1% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $126.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.54 and a 200-day moving average of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

