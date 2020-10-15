Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 3.2% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 124,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 15,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 13.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.4% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 15,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $204.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

