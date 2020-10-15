Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 1,250 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,157 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 3.6% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 68.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 31,437 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 19.9% during the second quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 228,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,657,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,621,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $216,701,000 after buying an additional 102,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $53.55 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $227.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.