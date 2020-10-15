AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) PT Raised to $32.00 at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $31.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 40.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of AMK opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -120.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.46. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. Analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 332,431 shares in the company, valued at $9,191,717.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $191,209.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 501,581 shares in the company, valued at $12,088,102.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 40.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

