ATBCoin (ATB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $182,973.00

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, TOPBTC, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. ATBCoin has a total market cap of $43,050.94 and $182,973.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ATBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,378.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.94 or 0.02293216 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00648893 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00010942 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000783 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000577 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates, TOPBTC, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.