Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Athira Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Athira Pharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.52) EPS.

ATHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $17.93 on Thursday. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $20.42.

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Joseph Edelman purchased 1,058,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,008.00.

