Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 100.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ATHA opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. Athira Pharma has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $20.42.

In other news, Director Joseph Edelman acquired 1,058,824 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,008.00.

