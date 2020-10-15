Atlantic Securities Upgrades Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) to “Overweight”

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATUS. TD Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.32 and a beta of 0.97. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 1.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 80,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $2,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,016,164.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,395,127 shares of company stock valued at $123,374,673. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 90,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,133,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,817,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

