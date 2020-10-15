Atos SE/Atos Origins (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of AEXAY stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85. Atos SE/Atos Origins has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

About Atos SE/Atos Origins

Atos SE provides information technology services and solutions worldwide. It offers infrastructure and data management services, including cloud services and digital workplace services, business and platform solutions, big data, and cybersecurity products and services, as well as transactional services.

