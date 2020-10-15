Atos SE/Atos Origins Se (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atos SE/Atos Origins Se (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the September 15th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AEXAY opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. Atos SE/Atos Origins has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $17.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Atos SE/Atos Origins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atos SE/Atos Origins in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Atos SE provides information technology services and solutions worldwide. It offers infrastructure and data management services, including cloud services and digital workplace services, business and platform solutions, big data, and cybersecurity products and services, as well as transactional services.

