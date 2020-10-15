ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Trading Down 3.9%

ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.59. 634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62.

ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital development and multimedia, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production and distribution of audiovisual content through its television channels, as well as satellite, cable, and broadband operators; and rights management business.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.