Atwater Malick LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 3.2% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 15,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 15,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

PFE stock opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $204.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

