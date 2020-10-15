Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.28

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 113963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

ACB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $575.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

