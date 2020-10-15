Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Raised to $85.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

ALV stock opened at $83.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 1.94. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. Autoliv had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

