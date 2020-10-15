AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Raised to $77.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target increased by analysts at Bank of America from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

AN stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $62.27.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 13,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $780,101.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,490.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $232,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,429 shares of company stock valued at $7,615,150. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 86.6% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

