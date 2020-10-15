AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $152.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $174.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.05% from the stock’s previous close.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $153.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.06 and its 200 day moving average is $155.38. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,297,000 after buying an additional 23,856 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 31,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 268.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 122,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

