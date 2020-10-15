AVI Global Trust plc (AGT.L) (LON:AGT) Trading Down 0.8%

AVI Global Trust plc (AGT.L) (LON:AGT) dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 744 ($9.72) and last traded at GBX 746 ($9.75). Approximately 200,394 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 159,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 752 ($9.82).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The firm has a market cap of $775.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 730.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 667.14.

About AVI Global Trust plc (AGT.L) (LON:AGT)

British Empire Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

