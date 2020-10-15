AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) Short Interest Update

AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,500 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the September 15th total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other AVITA MED LTD/S news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $246,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,220 shares of company stock valued at $841,204.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCEL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Sunday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on AVITA MED LTD/S from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BofA Securities started coverage on AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of RCEL stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,586. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $546.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.09. AVITA MED LTD/S has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35.

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

