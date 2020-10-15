Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AYRSF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ayr Strategies from $17.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Ayr Strategies from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ayr Strategies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AYRSF opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Ayr Strategies has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86.

About Ayr Strategies

Ayr Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated multi-state operator in cannabis sector in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. Ayr Strategies Inc is based in New York, New York.

