B. Riley Boosts Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $90.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.93% from the stock’s current price.

BC has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Brunswick stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.53. 4,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,305. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average is $56.56. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.12 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,863,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,936,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,904,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,107,000 after acquiring an additional 395,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,422,000 after acquiring an additional 367,325 shares in the last quarter.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

