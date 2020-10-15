B. Riley Boosts Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $80.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target raised by stock analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.28% from the company’s previous close.

MBUU has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. B.Riley Securit upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Malibu Boats stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.32. The company had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,437. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.92.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $914,201.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 2.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,195,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,131,000 after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,130,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,711,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 33.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 839,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,179,000 after purchasing an additional 209,099 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 86.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 499,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 231,469 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

