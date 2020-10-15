B. Riley Trims IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Target Price to $18.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMAX. ValuEngine downgraded IMAX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.50 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley Securities lowered their price objective on IMAX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.85.

Get IMAX alerts:

NYSE IMAX opened at $11.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $650.96 million, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.73. IMAX has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $22.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 18.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,039,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after purchasing an additional 324,364 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in IMAX by 1,320.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,182,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 205.1% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 487,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 327,799 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.