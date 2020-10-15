BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Charles Woodburn Purchases 31 Shares

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Charles Woodburn bought 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.31) per share, with a total value of £149.73 ($195.62).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Charles Woodburn bought 29 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 521 ($6.81) per share, with a total value of £151.09 ($197.40).

On Friday, August 14th, Charles Woodburn purchased 28 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 534 ($6.98) per share, with a total value of £149.52 ($195.35).

On Monday, August 3rd, Charles Woodburn sold 23,310 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total value of £113,752.80 ($148,618.76).

LON BA traded up GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 493.20 ($6.44). 4,979,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05. BAE Systems plc has a one year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 507.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 505.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.97%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 50.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 514 ($6.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 635 ($8.30).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

