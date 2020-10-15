BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Short Interest Down 99.5% in September

BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the September 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BAFYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAFYY opened at $5.81 on Thursday. BALFOUR BEATTY/S has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13.

About BALFOUR BEATTY/S

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. It operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

