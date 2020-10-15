BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BAFYY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

BAFYY stock opened at $5.81 on Monday. BALFOUR BEATTY/S has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BALFOUR BEATTY/S Company Profile

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. It operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

