Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on BLDP. TD Securities raised Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $18.86 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -99.26 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 514.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 220,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 820,608 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1,896.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 36.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 123,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.