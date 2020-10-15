Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,216. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $586.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,339,000 after acquiring an additional 68,354 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Finally, INCA Investments LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,781,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,211,000 after acquiring an additional 828,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

