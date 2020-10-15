Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) PT Raised to $200.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.25.

BAND opened at $190.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -186.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.68 and a 200-day moving average of $126.64. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $88,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 20.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 36.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

