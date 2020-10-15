Bank of America Boosts Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $150.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $116.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s previous close.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Peloton from $66.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Peloton from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Peloton from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Peloton from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.64.

Get Peloton alerts:

Peloton stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.04. The stock had a trading volume of 303,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,052,345. Peloton has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $135.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton news, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $25,355,880.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 187,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,165,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $10,741,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 776,496 shares of company stock worth $63,051,505.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 615.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton by 1,574.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.